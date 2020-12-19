Family grateful for community’s continued support of Jonah’s fight with cancer

Jonah Shankar enjoys a spectacular view high in the Caast Mountains thanks to a trip arranged by Grizzly Heliocopters. Photo contributed

Jonah Shankar enjoys a spectacular view high in the Caast Mountains thanks to a trip arranged by Grizzly Heliocopters. Photo contributed

Jonah Shankar has passed a few milestones this year, including his 20th birthday, which seemed very unlikely two and a half years ago when he was sent to BC Children’s Hospital and diagnosed with a very aggressive brain tumour.

Campbell River and other Island communities rallied behind him and fundraised to pay for a radical new treatment in London, England which involved a robot surgically implanting four catheters into his brain so the chemotherapy medication would go directly into the tumour.

RELATED: Campbell River teen on the mend a year later

The treatment was initially very effective and reduced the size of the tumour, but after seven months the treatments were stopped in favour of a new promising drug that could be taken orally instead of infusions.

One of the biggest supporters for Shankar has been the Campbell River Shrine Club which donated $5,000 last year and another $10,000 this year to help the Shankar family with his medical expenses.

Shankar has made the most of the last two years, his father Cleon says.

“He started with an internship at the video game maker EA Sports which is headquartered in Burnaby,” Cleon says. “It was an amazing experience and he got a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest versions of their NHL and FIFA video games.”

Before getting cancer, Jonah was also an avid mountain biker who always enjoyed watching the Redbull mountain biking competitions on TV. Jonah’s uncle, Johnny Csondes, reached out to Parksville’s Darren Berrecloth, a professional rider. Berrecloth offered the entire family tickets to watch Redbull Rampage in Utah.

“Rampage is the most insane mountain biking event in the world, and Jonah and his brother Marcus had an opportunity to meet some of their mountain biking heroes,” Cleon says.

The highlight of 2020 had to be a day flying over the Coastal Mountains with Krista Houston of Grizzly Helicopters. Houston and her family generously donated their time and helicopter to take the Shankar family on the trip of a lifetime.

Although Jonah continues to receive regular treatments of chemotherapy here at the Campbell River Hospital, there have been some setbacks for him this year. Jonah is finding that his mobility and strength are slowly deteriorating, and he struggles to speak clearly now.

“It’s disappointing, for sure. We’d love to beat this thing and there’s promising new cancer research almost every month, with better treatments and medication,” Cleon says. “That gives us hope. COVID has been a problem for us too. It’s delayed the start of some of the drug trials and we’re always having to take extra precautions to keep Jonah COVID safe. It’s also made it harder to get medication or travel to get treatments, but we’re lucky this happened in Canada. This would have cost millions of dollars for all the tests, treatments, surgeries and hospital stays if we were south of the border.

“The downside of our system is that it doesn’t cover the cost of many new and experimental drugs and treatments. That’s where this amazing community has stepped in and given Jonah a chance. The $15,000 the Shriners have donated over the last two years are a perfect example.

“We would like to thank this amazing community for all it’s support during the last two and a half years since Jonah’s diagnosis. There are too many good people to thank individually. You’re generosity will never be forgotten.”

The Shrine Club, meanwhile, is happy to be able to help a local family

“The Campbell River Shrine Club is humbled to be able to make our second donation to assist Jonah and his family during this devastating diagnosis,” Noble Brian Kruse, president of the Campbell River Shrine Club, says. “We have been able to donate to the Shankar family through the generosity of one of our Nobles who bequeathed funds to the Campbell River Shine Club in his will. So far this year we have donated over $64,000 to assist children of the Campbell River area from Noble Debeau’s generosity.”

Helping families purchase wheelchairs, new prosthetics, fund travel to one of 22 non-profit Shriner medical facilities throughout North America that offer innovative care, free of charge, is the sole function of Shriners, Kruse says.

“We are here to help, so if anyone thinks that the Shriners might be able to offer assistance to a child, do not hesitate to reach out to a Shriner that you may know,” Kruse says. “Sadly this year we have not been able to do any of our normal fundraising, normally we would be holding various raffles, Calendar Sales, and fund-raisers throughout the year.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NAPA pitches in

Just Posted

An angler makes himself comfortable while fishing at the junction of the Quinsam and Campbell rivers. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
2020 was a good year if you were a Chinook Salmon

Quinsam Hatchery reports highest Chinook return in 30 years

Cleon and Jonah Shankar pose for a relaxing father-son photo. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Family grateful for community’s continued support of Jonah’s fight with cancer

Jonah Shankar has passed a few milestones this year, including his 20th… Continue reading

Ron Nicolaye and the pole on the Island Highway at the Campbell River bridge that a drunk driver crashed into in 1983, changing his life forever. Photo by Marc Kitteringham – Campbell River Mirror
Impaired driving survivor implores people to not drink and drive this holiday season

Ron Nicolaye looks back on 37th anniversary of life-changing incident

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Following the launch of BC Ferries’ third battery electric-hybrid Island Class vessel in October, BC Ferries’ fourth Island Class ferry was launched Dec. 17, entering the water at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. BC Ferries photo
VIDEO: BC Ferries’ fourth battery electric-hybrid vessel launches

Two-ship service with new Island Class ferries coming to Campbell River – Quadra Island route in 2022

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This month, Dann Denis became the first writer to have his work published on the Word on the Street bulletin board at Literacy Central Vancouver Island’s Well Read Books bookstore. (Photos courtesy Literacy Central Vancouver Island)
Word on the Street bulletin board building literacy for homeless Vancouver Islanders

Nanaimo literacy group providing creative outlet for those living on the street

B.C. Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings on Friday, Dec. 18 due wind. (News Bulletin file photo)
Adverse weather causes ferry cancellations in Nanaimo, Comox, Campbell River

After sailings cancelled in the morning, B.C. Ferries announces afternoon and evening cancellations

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Comox Valley resident Mackai Sharp has created a project addressing bigotry and intolerance in the community. Photo montage submitted.
Vancouver Island teen releases ‘devastating’ exploration of local hatred

Comox Valley student creates project addressing intolerance and bigotry in our community

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Most Read