Family Day at the Campbell River Sportsplex another great success

The Campbell River Kinsmen put on both a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. and chilli, hotdogs and more for lunch in the afternoon at the city’s Family Day event on Monday at the Sportsplex. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The extravaganza that is Family Day at the Campbell River Sportsplex has been growing every year, according to organizers, and this year certainly continued that trend.

“We’ve been doing this event for, I think, five years, and we’ve grown every year, says City of Campbell River programmer Kara Shirley. “Last year we had over 1,000 people come, which was amazing. It’s great to see everyone come back from year to year and watch the families grow. We have lots of regulars who come to the Sportsplex, so it’s great to see them with their families. A lot of times we get to know the kids, but we don’t even get the opportunity to meet their parents. So it’s nice to meet their parents and grandparents – it’s a very multigenerational thing.”

The event sees the entire facility opened up – for free – to the community so they can explore the programs and offerings the city has available available.

“We have activities throughout the building from 10-2 – the whole building is wide open for families to come take part – we have the family gym program, badminton, squash, our weight room’s open for everyone to try, arts and crafts, Play Dough, and the Campbell River Kinsmen are also doing a pancake breakfast as well as a lunch for us.”

The main gymnasium was filled with laughter and energy, with children bouncing around, driving in little cars, trying out sports like basketball and floor hockey and making their way through the obstacle course.

Many long naps were surely had that later afternoon.

The kids may have needed a rest, as well.