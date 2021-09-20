Fall Go by Bike starts next week

Fall Go By Bike Week is coming up at the perfect time of the year to ride. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.

Pump those tires, find your helmet and get ready to ride, because this fall’s Go by Bike Week is just around the corner.

Fall Go by Bike Campbell River is being held Sept. 27 to Oct. 10 to encourage cycling in and around the city. This year’s event is a chance for residents to hop on a bike, engage in one of many COVID-19 safe activities and enter to win prizes.

“Every Go by Bike campaign encourages people to ride their bikes, for all the social connections, health benefits and air quality improvements that cycling offers,” said Linda Nagle, City recreation program coordinator and local Go by Bike committee member, in a press release.

“Campbell River has lots of great places to cycle, and Go By Bike gives us added incentives to ride with all the events and prizes during these two weeks.”

Those wanting to participate must register at www.gobybikebc.ca.

Logging at least one ride during the two weeks of the campaign makes one eligible for prizes. Riders can form a team with family, friends, or coworkers for a chance to win a $50 Panago Pizza gift certificate. There are also cycling-related activities, including Bike Bingo (with adult and youth cards), plus celebration stations.

“The Homalco Nation Mountain Bike Club is partnering with Go by Bike Campbell River once again and will host their very popular station at Dogwood and Jubilee,” Nagle says.

Stopping at the station means fresh bannock, homemade jam, drumming and the chance to enter for prizes. The club also invites people to ride all or part of the Greenways Loop with them on Loop Day.

Here is a list of the events:

Sept. 27 to Oct. 19: Bike Bingo

Sept. 30: Mini bike fits, track stand competition at active Living Physiotherapy, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm

October 2: Loop Day, 10 a.m. to noon (six stations on the Greenways Loop)

October 2: Homalco Station, 10 a.m. to noon (Jubilee and Dogwood)

October 2: Ride the Loop with Homalco Mountain Bike Club. Meet at Dogwood and Jubilee, 10 a.m. (All riding levels welcome.)

October 3: Go Electric, 10 a.m. to noon. E-bike riders cruise the Seawalk.

October 9: Mountain Bike Drops and Jumps Skills Session, 9 to 11 a.m. (Sportsplex Bike Park).

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island man marks 80th birthday by cycling up Mt. Washington

Police issue warning after rash of bike thefts



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bike lanesbike to work weekCycling