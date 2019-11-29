Cars drive through the floodwaters past Bill’s Second Hand Store in downtown Campbellton, December 1948. Museum at Campbell River photo

Extreme weather has always been part of life in the Cambpell River region

A Look Back into the History of the Campbell River Area

By Beth Boyce,

Museum at Campbell River

We’ve all grown up hearing the stories, “In my day we had to walk so many miles to school in the snow and the rain and it was uphill both ways…” and we’ve all rolled our eyes at our elders thinking there was no way it could really have been as bad as they said.

But as I’ve been looking through our old community newspapers, I’ve seen for myself that there was a lot of snow, and the river flooded Campbellton on a semi-regular basis. Children here didn’t just have to walk to school, before the bridge was built over the river, some of them had to row!

The pictures that appeared in the Courier-Islander paper, taken by Godfrey and May Baldwin, show a pick-up truck driving through nearly a meter of water, and people out in their rowboats checking on their neighbors’ homes. Other images show children skating on a frozen pond at Hudson’s farm, and people shovelling huge volumes of snow off of their roofs to prevent collapse.

Another regular concern which came up again and again, and whose pictures defy belief, was the congestion of driftwood behind the breakwater causing huge hazards for anyone trying to manoeuver their boats in and out of the marina.

Every fall and winter we continue to get fierce, newsworthy storms, and the past was no exception. The Baldwins captured many images of driftwood and rocks pushed up onto the highway and surrounding the Cenotaph causing significant damage.

To see more newsworthy images from our community’s past, come see the Museum’s next temporary exhibition Cover Stories: Photographs by Godfrey and May Baldwin, opening on Jan. 11, 2020.

 

Two years later, Bill Carlyle shovels the snow off his Second Hand Store in Campbellton after a heavy dump of the white stuff in January 1950. Museum at Campbell River photo

Neighbors in rowboats checking in on the Campbell River Lodge, flooded in December 1948. Museum at Campbell River photo

Previous story
Treasures in the tackle box

Just Posted

Rate changes coming to Campbell River transit system in April

Many users will actually see a decrease in what they pay to get around town

Kick off the holiday season with largest Big Truck Parade yet

More than 70 trucks expected to light up the streets

Campbell River’s Devon Rodgers has winning weekend at bowling nationals

Rodgers won women’s singles and the team event alongside Harley Trenholm and Lower Mainland duo

New Sayward library to open in December after sudden closure in 2017

Village has been using council chambers as temporary library space for two years

First North Island Craft Beer Festival a huge success

Benefit event for the Community Foundation will officially return as an annual event, organizers say

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Feds post $5.8B deficit in first half of 2019-20 fiscal year

Compare that to a surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period last year

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Nanaimo schools after threat

Police presence remains at Dover Bay, Nanaimo District Secondary School and McGirr Elementary

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Most Read