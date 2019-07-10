The Cortes Island Museum is offering several dates throughout this sailing season to explore local waters aboard the schooner-rigged Misty Isles

Explore the islands, channels and waters around Cortes Island

Cortes Museum’s fundraising cruises aboard Misty Island return

Nature and history await you aboard the Misty Isles exploring local waters during the Cortes Island Museum’s sailing season.

Explore Desolation Sound, circumnavigate Maurelle Island, and to discover the channels in the area frequented by humpback whales aboard the schooner-rigged Misty Isles during July, August and September.

Much of Desolation Sound is designated as a Marine Park and is abundant with wildlife and home to spectacular mountains, fjords and islands. It is also the focal point for some of the area’s most fascinating maritime history. Stories abound on some of the anchorages used by British and Spanish explorers in the 1700’s. Desolation Sound cruises are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 14 this season.

Maurelle Island hugs neighbouring Read, Quadra and Sonora Islands so closely that 18th century explorers mistook them for one larger island. The result is tight passages through which the tide squeezes at a boil. This year, July 19 is one of just a handful of dates when it is possible for Misty Isles to circumnavigate Maurelle Island during slack water. At most other times of the day, the tides thunder through at 10 knots forming rapids. Don’t miss this date.

With the recent comeback of humpback whales, chances of seeing them off the west coast of Cortes Island are very good. Join the Sails & Whales cruise on Sunday, July 21 and explore the waters just west of the community of Whaletown where, in the late 1800’s, the Dawson Whaling Company was certainly not invested in merely sightseeing the whales.

Misty Isles Adventure’s skipper, Jonas Fineman, and partner Amy Bockner, recently purchased the business from Mike and Samantha Moore, who have partnered with the Cortes Island Museum since 2002, offering various cruises in proximity to Cortes Island. Fineman and Bockner share a common passion and curiousity for the natural world. Fineman worked for Bluewater Adventures for seven years, skippering several vessels with eco-tours to Haida Gwaii, the central B.C. coast, the Gulf Islands and Alaska. Bockner is a third generation Cortes Islander whose grandparents, Otto and Mary Weiler, ran the Whaletown post office in the 1950s and 60s.

Fineman and Bockner recently relocated to Whaletown, Bockner’s childhood roots, with their two children. As the new owners of Misty Isles Adventures, they look forward to providing high quality and thought provoking experiences for people who want to celebrate this beautiful part of the world.

Previous story
Springer and calf spotted thriving with return of northern resident killer whales
Next story
It’s baby season at MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre in Comox Valley

Just Posted

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

Alberta resident photographs grizzly north of Campbell River

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

It’s baby season at MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre in Comox Valley

Cash-strapped non-profit in need of donations

New process to ‘streamline’ development approvals in Campbell River, says city

Developers will meet with city planners starting July 29

Conditions ‘very dry’ in Campbell River and across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Village of… Continue reading

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria

Washington State attorney general announces lawsuit against navy for expanded operations

Most Read