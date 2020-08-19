The Chambers of Commerce from the Comox Valley and Campbell River have launched their “Explore Next Door” campaign. Photo courtesy Youtube.

Explore Next Door campaign encourages locals to visit neighbouring communities

Campaign pushes Comox Valley residents to Campbell River, and Campbell Riverites to the Comox Valley

The Chambers of Commerce for Comox Valley and Campbell River are encouraging people to get out and explore the community next door.

The campaign, called Explore Next Door, is designed to encourage locals in both areas to go explore their neighbouring communities. According to a Chamber of Commerce press release, “Locals are invited to plan a day trip with their bubble and post their explorations on their social media with the following hashtags: #ExploreNextDoor, #MeetYourNeighbours, #MeetOurNeighbours, and #ExploreBC.”

To launch the campaign, the executives of both groups spent the day exploring each other’s communities. Both trips were filmd by a Comox Valley-based film studio.

“Even though we cannot travel to far away exotic locales this summer, we can certainly explore our own gorgeous surroundings and discover all the things to see and do right next door,” said Campbell River Chamber executive director Mary Ruth Snyder.

“My day in Campbell River was wonderful! Like the Comox Valley, Campbell River has great restaurants, outdoor recreation, and shopping,” added her Comox Valley equivalent Dianne Hawkins.

Three videos were made of the launch, one for each community (Campbell River, and Comox Valley) and a combined full-length version. All are available at the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce Youtube page.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Community

