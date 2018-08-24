Expand your horizons with Campbell River Elder College

Campbell River ElderCollege is offering 30+ short courses and workshops at the North Island College Campbell River campus from September to December 2018.

Courses include a variety of local, general interest and self-help topics including health, fitness, mobility, history, current events, computer, lapidary, 3D printing and Financial topics. The Fall Newsletter will be available in the community early September at various venues, and at https://nicconnect.nic.bc.ca

Have you ever wondered how someone chooses a career? Join them for their new ‘Day in the Life’ series as a journalist, minister, politician, nurse and doctor talk about their career choices.

Learn to play bridge, complete cryptic crosswords, or participate in a spelling bee. Experience local and world history and culture. This fall they’ll explore Central America, Australia and New Zealand, and delve into culture through, Aboriginal regalia or journalism.

Tech Savvy courses include Impressive Presentations, Android Phone tips and 3D printing. Learn to lead a healthier lifestyle by exploring heart and brain health, fitness, meditation, and mobility. Control your finances through taxes and employing strategies to making your money last. Their always-popular Travelogues series journeys to Paris, Belgium, Atlantic Canada and more. Back by popular demand is Dr. Helen Hays, an Order of Canada recipient, with her well received series, End of Life Conversations.

Have an interest that you would like to learn about or teach – let them know for future session planning.

ElderCollege courses are for those 50+ who are looking to try something new, find out more about a variety of topics and even meet new people. Courses are taught by volunteers and range from a single session to eight sessions. A membership fee of $10 gives you access to low cost courses with topics to suit every interest.

To learn more, join us at a public information session on September 7, 2018 at 1:30-3:00 pm at North Island College. Registration starts Monday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. You can register in person or online at https://nicconnect.nic.bc.ca

Previous story
Take the sizzle out of summer with ‘Old World’ white wines

Just Posted

Better road conditions coming to North Island

The North Island contract has been awarded to Mainroad North Island Contracting LP.

Proposed hotel on Old Island Highway in Campbell River gets its zoning

Development now moves on to design stage, will return to council for approvals

Campbell River is the 44th most dangerous place in Canada, according to Maclean’s magazine

Campbell River is the 44th most dangerous place in Canada, according to… Continue reading

Campbell River store raises cash and supplies for Zeballos emergency workers

Event raises more than $600, along with shelves of food and bottled water

Outlook good in Zeballos, but higher winds could stoke fires across North Island

Firefighters to rappel into bluffs around Zeballos to plan ground attack

Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Story of Japanese connections is added to the repertoire this summer

Truck driver who died on Malahat ‘loved Vancouver Island’

GoFundMe for Jonathan Seidel’s widow and daughter nears $40K goal

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Good Samaritan turns in wallet with $3,200 inside

A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Most Read