Expand your horizons with Campbell River Elder College

Campbell River ElderCollege is offering 30+ short courses and workshops at the North Island College Campbell River campus from September to December 2018.

Courses include a variety of local, general interest and self-help topics including health, fitness, mobility, history, current events, computer, lapidary, 3D printing and Financial topics. The Fall Newsletter will be available in the community early September at various venues, and at https://nicconnect.nic.bc.ca

Have you ever wondered how someone chooses a career? Join them for their new ‘Day in the Life’ series as a journalist, minister, politician, nurse and doctor talk about their career choices.

Learn to play bridge, complete cryptic crosswords, or participate in a spelling bee. Experience local and world history and culture. This fall they’ll explore Central America, Australia and New Zealand, and delve into culture through, Aboriginal regalia or journalism.

Tech Savvy courses include Impressive Presentations, Android Phone tips and 3D printing. Learn to lead a healthier lifestyle by exploring heart and brain health, fitness, meditation, and mobility. Control your finances through taxes and employing strategies to making your money last. Their always-popular Travelogues series journeys to Paris, Belgium, Atlantic Canada and more. Back by popular demand is Dr. Helen Hays, an Order of Canada recipient, with her well received series, End of Life Conversations.

Have an interest that you would like to learn about or teach – let them know for future session planning.

ElderCollege courses are for those 50+ who are looking to try something new, find out more about a variety of topics and even meet new people. Courses are taught by volunteers and range from a single session to eight sessions. A membership fee of $10 gives you access to low cost courses with topics to suit every interest.

To learn more, join us at a public information session on September 7, 2018 at 1:30-3:00 pm at North Island College. Registration starts Monday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. You can register in person or online at https://nicconnect.nic.bc.ca