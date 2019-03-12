Exhibit explores Anne Elmore-Haig-Brown’s legacy

Ann Elmore Haig-Brown is the subject of a new exhibit at the Museum at Campbell River March 15 to June 19. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River.

There is a new exhibit from March 15 to June 9 at the Museum at Campbell River featuring a woman who leaves a legacy of quietly making changes that are still rippling through the community today.

Ann Elmore Haig-Brown was deeply involved in many social justice causes in the community, and yet her name is not as well-known as that of her husband: writer, conservationist and magistrate Roderick Haig-Brown. The museum is now shinning the spotlight on Ann, and on the many ways she was a champion for the most vulnerable members of our society.

“Although Ann passed away in 1990, her influence is still being felt in Campbell River. This became clear as I was talking with local people about their memories of her,” says Beth Boyce, curator at the museum. “She cared deeply about women and children, and worked tirelessly to better the lives of people living in her community. She lived through a great many changes in Campbell River, and a number of the services we now take for granted, she had a hand in establishing. The exhibit shares her life story, and highlights the community groups she worked with.”

A special event is planned for May 3, which the city proclaimed as Ann Elmore Haig-Brown Day that will include tours of the Haig-Brown House from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and an afternoon tea at the Museum from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information go to www.crmuseum.ca. The Museum at Campbell River is located at 470 Island Highway and is open from 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission to the museum is free for locals on Wednesdays.