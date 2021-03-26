March 26 is Purple Day– Epilepsy Awareness Day. One in 100 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy. (file contributed/canadianepilepsyalliance.org)

March 26 is Purple Day– Epilepsy Awareness Day. One in 100 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy. (file contributed/canadianepilepsyalliance.org)

Everyone urged to raise awareness of epilepsy by wearing purple on Purple Day

Purple Day is an international grassroots effort dedicated to increasing awareness about epilepsy worldwide.

On March 26 annually, people in countries around the world are invited to wear purple and host events in support of epilepsy awareness. Last year, people in more than 85 countries on all continents participated in Purple Day! Canada is the only country in the world who officially recognizes March 26 as Purple Day through the Purple Day Act implemented on June 28, 2012.

In 2009, Cassidy Megan and the Epilepsy Association of The Maritimes joined forces with The Anita Kaufmann Foundation to launch Purple Day internationally. As the global sponsors of Purple Day, Cassidy Megan, The Epilepsy Association of The Maritimes and The Anita Kaufmann Foundation are committed to partnering with individuals and organizations around the world to promote epilepsy awareness.

The combined efforts of Cassidy Megan, EAM and The Anita Kaufmann Foundation have led to the involvement of numerous organizations, schools, businesses, politicians and celebrities around the world.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder of the central nervous system, specifically of the brain . It is characterized by the tendency to have recurrent seizures.

A person would be diagnosed with epilepsy if they have at least two unprovoked (or reflex) seizures, or one unprovoked (or reflex) seizure and are very likely to have another, or diagnosed with an epilepsy syndrome.

The International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) recently classified epilepsy as a disease, instead of a disorder, to better convey that epilepsy is a serious medical condition.

The brain is made up of billions of nerve cells or neurons that communicate through electrical and chemical signals. When there is a sudden excessive electrical discharge that disrupts the normal activity of the nerve cells, a seizure may result.

Seizures cause a change in function or behavior. A seizure may take many different forms including a blank stare, muscle spasms, uncontrolled movements, altered awareness, odd sensations, or a convulsion. The location in the brain of the abnormally discharging nerve cells determines the form the seizure will take. Seizures may occur rarely or as often as numerous times a day. If the condition is successfully controlled by medication, a person may be seizure free.

Epilepsy is one of the most common chronic neurological disorders. An estimated 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy. That means approximately one percent of the general population has epilepsy.

Epilepsy can be present at any age although its onset is most often in childhood or in the later years of life. Sometimes those who develop seizures during childhood outgrow their seizures. In the elderly, there is an increased incidence due to strokes and aging of the brain. In more than half of those with epilepsy, seizures can be well controlled with seizure medication.

EPILEPSY IS HIGHLY TREATABLE

  • 70% of people with epilepsy can gain seizure freedom with medication alone.
  • 30% of people have drug-resistant epilepsy. There are additional treatments for people with drug-resistant epilepsy that can improve seizure control or stop seizures altogether.
  • A person has drug-resistant epilepsy if they have not achieved seizure freedom with adequate trials of two antiseizure medications[3]. There are a variety of treatment options for drug-resistant seizures including surgery[4], medically-managed diet therapy, and nerve stimulation. Treatment options for drug-resistant epilepsy should be evaluated at a comprehensive epilepsy program.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NIC Hospital Unit Clerks join front line at local health care facilities

Just Posted

The Thatch Pub is near the ferry terminal on Hornby Island. Facebook photo
Work stops at Hornby Island site after human remains found

Archaeological discovery of a child’s remains at proposed redevelopment site

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Man turns up at hospital with ‘multiple serious and life threatening stab wounds’

The regional district has chosen a design firm as part of its overhaul of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
SRD awards design contract for reworked Rec-reate project

Ice arenas not included to make grant funding more likely

Crews have started falling some trees in the Beaverlodge Forest Lands. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Falling work begins in Beaver Lodge Forest Lands

Diseased trees to be removed for safety reasons

The city endorsed the idea of removing the glass on the Spirit Square stage structure. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
City of Campbell River endorses Spirit Square glass removal and other downtown safety measures

Downtown Safety Select Committee report contains a number of recommendations

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort underway for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

(file)
Island MP wants parliamentary inquiry into sudden prawn fishery changes

DFO has made the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns potentially illegal

Teck file photo.
BREAKING: Teck fined $60M for contaminating B.C. rivers

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

Most Read