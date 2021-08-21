Even without Poker Run, Eagle Riders still giving back

Despite not having a Poker Run for the last two years, Campbell River Eagle Riders still came out to support two local groups.

On Aug. 20, the motorcycle club donated $555.00 cheques to Campbell River Search and Rescue and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation.

The money was raised though the sale of raffle tickets for a barbecue in the spring.

The two groups are long-time recipients of donations from the Eagle Riders, and the bike group wanted to make sure they still helped out, despite not having their big fundraiser.

“We’ve just had a great working relationship over the years,” said Eagle Riders president Erich Hippolt. “We just want to do what we can, that’s all.”

Over the past few years, the Eagle Riders have organized the Campbell River Poker Run, a very popular event for motorcycle enthusiasts. Proceeds from the event are all donated locally.

“Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 restrictions, this event has not taken place in the last two years, and the Eagle Riders wanted to help their favourite charities in some sort of fashion,” says a release from the Eagle Riders.

“Provided the pandemic stays under control in the next few months, Eagle Riders promise the Poker Run will be back in 2022, bigger than ever,” said the release.

The Eagle Riders present a cheque for $555 to Angela Janicki of Campbell River Search and Rescue. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror