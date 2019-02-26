Environment Canada predicts plenty of sunshine but cold temperatures for Campbell River area

A chance of flurries on Wednesday is the only thing marring a gloriously sunny forecast by Environment Canada for the rest of this week and beyond.

Today is predicted to be sunny with a high of plus 3. The low will be a minus 5 and watch out for a wind chill of minus 3 this evening but minus 11 overnight. So a little chilly still.

On the highways, DriveBC is warning drivers to watch for compact snow on Highway 28 between Gold River Highway and Highway 19A for 47.4 km. Watch for slippery sections.

DriveBC also urges drivers to watch for slushy with slippery sections on the Mount Washington Road between Alpine Road and Dove Creek Road for 17.7 km.

MEANWHILE, HERE’S THREE STORIES TO WARM YOUR HEART ON THESE COLD AND CLEAR DAYS:

Coldest Night raises $18,000-plus for homelessness in Campbell River

Love inspires Island Voices in latest choral concert

VIDEO: Campbell River students join Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swim campaign