Curtis Wilson designed this version of the Canada flag in 2011. He wanted to represent his pride to be both a First Nations person as well as a Canadian.

Entertainment, Market Vendors sought for Canada Day in Campbell River

Residents encouraged to decorate whatever vehicle they can for July 1 parade

The Campbell River Canada Day committee is excited to announce people can now register to be market vendors or to be in this year’s parade.

This year’s theme is Together We Celebrate, more details are at campbellrivercanadaday.ca.

READ MORE: Canada Day celebrations return with a bang

Campbell River and area residents are encouraged to plan a creative parade entry – decorate a bike, scooter, car or truck, or gather with their neighbourhood and come up with a fun entry showing how they are together and celebrating. There will be prizes and cake. Throughout the day there will be entertainment as well.

Market vendors can now register for the busiest day downtown in Campbell River all year. There are a limited number of spaces so don’t wait.

As the day’s events are finalized, they will be posted on the website so bookmark the website campbellrivercanadaday.ca.

For more information, contact Canada Day Committee Chair Carol Chapman at 250-204-4190

Canada Day

Stop by for fire station fun at Campbell River Fire’s Open House

