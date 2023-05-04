Entertainment, Market Vendors sought for Canada Day in Campbell River

Residents encouraged to decorate whatever vehicle they can for July 1 parade

The Campbell River Canada Day committee is excited to announce people can now register to be market vendors or to be in this year’s parade.

This year’s theme is Together We Celebrate, more details are at campbellrivercanadaday.ca.

Campbell River and area residents are encouraged to plan a creative parade entry – decorate a bike, scooter, car or truck, or gather with their neighbourhood and come up with a fun entry showing how they are together and celebrating. There will be prizes and cake. Throughout the day there will be entertainment as well.

Market vendors can now register for the busiest day downtown in Campbell River all year. There are a limited number of spaces so don’t wait.

As the day’s events are finalized, they will be posted on the website so bookmark the website campbellrivercanadaday.ca.

For more information, contact Canada Day Committee Chair Carol Chapman at 250-204-4190

