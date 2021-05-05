Various first-aid and safety kits. (PQB News file photo)

Emergency Preparedness Week: Take action to better prepare and protect yourselves

Emergency Preparedness Week is a nationwide event that encourages Canadians to take action to better prepare and protect themselves and their families during emergencies.

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) and City of Campbell River invite residents to learn more about emergency preparedness in our region.

Testing, testing – are you signed up for emergency notifications?

The Strathcona Emergency Program will test the City of Campbell River emergency notification list at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. The Connect Rocket Community Emergency Mass Notification System is a free service to help keep residents, visitors and businesses informed of emergencies. Sign up at http://strathconard.connectrocket.com

Emergency notifications are delivered to subscribers by:

– Text message to cellphones

– Voice calls to cellphones

– Voice calls to landlines

About Connect Rocket Emergency Notification System

– Landline and cellphone numbers will be called from 778-762-3201. Please program this number into your phones so that call display indicates this is an emergency notification. (If you’ve done this and it still shows up as Unknown Number, your telecommunications provider can assist you.)

– Visitors can sign-up temporarily for the number of days they are in the region.

– Many different notification lists are available based on geography (individual islands or legal jurisdictions) and hazard (floodplains or tsunamis).

– Emergency personnel must have access to the internet in order to send a notification from Connect Rocket.

– Currently British Columbia does not have an Earthquake Early Warning system so Connect Rocket cannot be used to let residents know the ground will start shaking.

Are you prepared?

Take these steps to be ready at home:

– Learn how to prepare

– Plan for what to do

– Train and practice

– Organize supplies and equipment

– Secure building contents from earthquake shaking

– Protect your home from damage

– Safeguard finances

The power of positive influence

“The strongest influence that motivates people to prepare for disasters is other people in their lives. If you have taken steps to prepare for a natural disaster, please encourage your friends, relatives, and neighbours to do the same,” says Shaun Koopman, protective services coordinator with the Strathcona Regional District. “You could make a world of difference by spreading the word about what you’ve done to be ready in the event of emergency.”

Learn how to be prepared in an emergency at www.srd.ca/emergency-management

Campbell RiverEmergency PreparednessStrathcona Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River veteran receives flowers, letter of thanks from Dutch student on Liberation Day

Just Posted

City of Campbell River crews work to repair a four-inch water main near Carihi Secondary School. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Main break leaves Campbell River neighbourhood without water

Students sent home early from Carihi Secondary, businesses closed

The arena at Strathcona Gardens could be in the running for the 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition. File photo – Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens eyes 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition

Winner gets to host a pre-season NHL game and $250,000 to help fix their arena

Carl Kolonsky CROP. Photo by Luke Shields
Campbell River veteran receives flowers, letter of thanks from Dutch student on Liberation Day

Dutch city honours Canadian WWII veterans for role in liberating the Netherlands

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands were given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
SRD asked to support decision to remove fish farms

Wilderness Tourism Association says SRD consituents ‘will benefit greatly’ from wild salmon population

Properly storing food can increase its shelf life, reducing the amount that gets wasted. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
How to save over $1,000 and the planet at the same time

Planning, storage and use all help people reduce food waste

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ vaccinate kids 12+ against COVID by end of June: Dr. Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
Two cougars killed following attack in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members, before descending into a gorge near Nile Creek to rescue an injured woman on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)
SAR crews help rescue hiker who plunged 10 metres onto rocks near Qualicum

Helicopter with winch system required for technical operation in remote location

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. She’s encouraging others to do the same. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (top, in a game against the Manitoba Bisons, <ins>making one of his 38 Canada West solo tackles in 2019</ins>), was chosen in Tuesday’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft. (Rich Lam - UBC Thunderbirds photo)
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Canadian Football League club selects former VSS Panthers star Ben Hladik in third round of league draft

Most Read