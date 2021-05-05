Emergency Preparedness Week: Take action to better prepare and protect yourselves

Emergency Preparedness Week is a nationwide event that encourages Canadians to take action to better prepare and protect themselves and their families during emergencies.

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) and City of Campbell River invite residents to learn more about emergency preparedness in our region.

Testing, testing – are you signed up for emergency notifications?

The Strathcona Emergency Program will test the City of Campbell River emergency notification list at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. The Connect Rocket Community Emergency Mass Notification System is a free service to help keep residents, visitors and businesses informed of emergencies. Sign up at http://strathconard.connectrocket.com

Emergency notifications are delivered to subscribers by:

– Text message to cellphones

– Voice calls to cellphones

– Voice calls to landlines

About Connect Rocket Emergency Notification System

– Landline and cellphone numbers will be called from 778-762-3201. Please program this number into your phones so that call display indicates this is an emergency notification. (If you’ve done this and it still shows up as Unknown Number, your telecommunications provider can assist you.)

– Visitors can sign-up temporarily for the number of days they are in the region.

– Many different notification lists are available based on geography (individual islands or legal jurisdictions) and hazard (floodplains or tsunamis).

– Emergency personnel must have access to the internet in order to send a notification from Connect Rocket.

– Currently British Columbia does not have an Earthquake Early Warning system so Connect Rocket cannot be used to let residents know the ground will start shaking.

Are you prepared?

Take these steps to be ready at home:

– Learn how to prepare

– Plan for what to do

– Train and practice

– Organize supplies and equipment

– Secure building contents from earthquake shaking

– Protect your home from damage

– Safeguard finances

The power of positive influence

“The strongest influence that motivates people to prepare for disasters is other people in their lives. If you have taken steps to prepare for a natural disaster, please encourage your friends, relatives, and neighbours to do the same,” says Shaun Koopman, protective services coordinator with the Strathcona Regional District. “You could make a world of difference by spreading the word about what you’ve done to be ready in the event of emergency.”

Learn how to be prepared in an emergency at www.srd.ca/emergency-management

Campbell RiverEmergency PreparednessStrathcona Regional District