Emergency Preparedness and Response Initiative; Be prepared, not scared for emergencies

Research has identified that older adults are among the most vulnerable during extreme weather as they may face additional challenges due to mobility, health, isolation, or the need for extra support.

This is why it is critical to include seniors themselves, along with service providers and other seniors-serving organizations that are closely connected with seniors and those who care for them, when planning for climate emergencies.

The Campbell River Seniors Info Hub has received funding from United Way BC for a new project on Emergency Preparedness and Response. This project will work with a number of community partners, service organizations, and seniors volunteering in the community. The project goal is to develop a local emergency response plan, and tangible resources, to support the safety and well-being of local seniors in the event of extreme weather or other emergency.

Everyone needs to be included in direct communication during emergencies to ensure that seniors receive timely, useful information to keep them safe. This project runs until the end of August 2023 with the expectation that resources developed will have ongoing impact.

If you, or your organization, is interested in how you can be involved in this project, contact Cheryl Stinson at: seniorshubcoord@gmail.com or call the Seniors Info Hub at: 250-914-9017

