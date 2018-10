More than 1,200 one-year-old trout were brought to Echo Lake on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The fishing should be a better at Echo Lake.

On Wednesday, Duaine Hardie, a fish culturist with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, was in the area to restock the lake with more than 1,200 trout, approximately one year.

Through the program, based out of Duncan, lakes around Vancouver Island are restocked with fish in the spring and the fall. Hardie recommends waiting a few before getting out the fishing gear to let the fish settle into their new surroundings.