Members of the B.C. Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 3097 present a cheque to Campbell River Search and Rescue Society member Angela Janicki at the Eagles Hall on Aug. 1, 2019. The funds were raised during the Campbell River Eagle Riders’ Poker Run on June 23. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Eagles raise funds for local groups

Cheques for $3,400 presented to SAR and Kidney Foundation

On June 23, the Campbell River Eagle Riders hosted their Campbell River Poker Run.

Thanks to the generousity of local merchants, the business community, poker run participants and the hard work and dedication of the Eagles Riders and volunteers from the Aerie, the charity event was a success.

On Aug. 1, the Eagles Riders presented the Campbell River Search and Rescue Society and the Kidney Foundation of Canada each with a cheque for $3,400.

 

Members of the B.C. Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 3097 present a cheque to Randy Spensley, a Kidney Foundation of Canada representative, at the Eagles Hall on Aug. 1, 2019. The funds were raised during the Campbell River Eagle Riders’ Poker Run on June 23. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

