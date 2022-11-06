Eagles help purchase blood pressure monitor

St John Brigade Division Supervisor, Elaine Brown checks the blood pressure of patient Franco Sartor, while Eagles President Bob Brinn and Ladies Auxillary President Diane Peain look on. Photo submitted

The Eagles held a dinner to raise funds to purchase two electronic Blood Pressure Monitors for the St. John Ambulance Brigade in Campbell River.

The Eagles’ motto is “People Helping People” and they strive to give back to the community. New members are always welcome.

The St John Brigade is also looking for new volunteers to join the Brigade. Brigade members can upgrade their first aid training for free, in exchange for a few hours of volunteer time helping with Community Events.

If you would like to learn more about the Eagles or the St John Brigade, you can contact Franco at fsartor@shaw.ca.

Campbell River