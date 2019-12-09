Eagles Hall hosting Christmas Market to support striking foresters

Two events will take place at Eagles Hall this weekend in support of striking Western Forest Products workers. They have been on strike since July 1, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

A Christmas market this weekend will be supporting local striking loggers.

The Dec. 7 event at Eagles Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature a selection of vendors, a bake sale and concession for lunch and drinks.

All of the table fees will be donated to the Loonies for Loggers group, which is helping support Western Forest Products workers who have been on strike since July 1.

There will also be tables accepting donations of non-perishable food items, household goods like laundry detergent and toilet paper, and money, says event organizer Katrina Reedel.

“I think as a community, it’s really important to support other people that are going through a hard time,” she says.

Reedel says many of the people affected by the strike have already lost vehicles and some are on the verge of losing their homes.

“They’re having a hard time providing for their family just with necessities,” says Reedel. “Honestly, Christmas is stressful enough for people that have a full-time job. It’s even more stressful when you’re out of work.”

Reedel has organized many Christmas markets over the years and many have leaned towards fundraisers for different community groups.

This market was initially planned for a different venue, but when Reedel found out about the Loonies for Loggers group’s efforts, she opted to move it and contribute the table fees to them.

Eagles Hall is cutting them a discount and will be matching the rental fee, so the fundraiser won’t be losing any money to have the big hall.

Reedel says there’s been a lot of interest in the market, since it was announced that it would be held in support of local forestry families in need.

She says the market will become a yearly event on the first Saturday of December.

“It’s always going to be devoted to helping out a group in the community that needs help,” she says. “I really hope the community pulls together and helps out these families that really need it.”

Eagles Hall will be busy with efforts to support Loonies for Loggers this weekend.

Friday night, the hall is hosting a Winter Benefit Dance with guest performances by David James, Doug Folkins and others. The event is free, but donations to Loonies for Loggers are accepted. Attendees are asked to RSVP by email at looniesforloggers@gmail.com. The dance starts at 7 p.m. and runs until midnight. Kids are welcome until 10 p.m.