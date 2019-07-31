The BC Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3097 are thanking Coastline Mazda for providing the multiple cars for their free Shuttle Ride Program to get delegates and guests safely transported during the June 2019 BC FOE Convention. Photo submitted

Eagles appreciate rides provided by Coastline Mazda

The BC Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 3097 are thanking Coastline Mazda for its sponsorship of the 2019 BC FOE Convention.

Coastline Mazda provided the 3097 Eagles with multiple cars for their free Shuttle Ride Program to get delegates and guests safely transported during the June BC Provincial Convention.

“It is the continued support of our community that allows us to live up to our motto: “People Helping People’,” said Franco Sartor, Aerie 3097 president.

Members looking for a new or used car can show their Eagle membership card at Coastline Mazda for a $500 discount. New members are always welcome at the Eagles.

