Eagle Riders’ Poker Run raises $4,000 for two local groups

The Eagle Riders handed over two donations of $2,000 each to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation (shown) and Campbell River Search and Rescue (see page 2) July 28. The money was raised through the return of the annual Campbell River Poker Run held on June 26. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

After a two-year-hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagle Riders resumed hosting the annual Campbell River Poker Run on June 26.

Close to 200 motorcycle enthusiasts came from far and wide to attend this fun-filled event and enjoy riding through some of the most beautiful scenery this province has to offer.

Thanks to the generosity of the local business community and private donors, an abundance of prizes awaited the riders with the best poker hand at the Eagle Aerie. The event raised almost $4,000 which was donated to this year’s recipients the Campbell River Hospital Foundation (for the pediatric unit) and the Campbell River Search and Rescue Society, each receiving a check for $2,000.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations