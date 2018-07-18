Eagle Riders motorcycle club supports local lifesaving groups with donations

Campbell River’s Eagle Riders present a cheque worth $3,000 to the Kidney Foundation. Randy Spensley, the president of the Kidney Foundation’s Nanaimo chapter, holds the cheque on the right. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

A crew of bikers parked their motorcycles outside the Fraternal Order of Eagles clubhouse on Tuesday, and then presented a pair of big cheques to local life-saving causes.

The Kidney Foundation of Canada and Campbell River Search and Rescue received donations worth $3,000 each from the Eagle Riders, a motorcycle club affiliated with the local Eagles chapter.

The group of motorcycle enthusiasts raised the money during their annual poker run, which took place in June.

Randy Spensley was at the cheque presentation on behalf of the Kidney Foundation – he’s the president of the group’s Nanaimo chapter and received a kidney transplant six years ago.

He noted that most transplants in B.C. happen in Vancouver. The foundation maintains suites there so that people receiving transplants have a place to stay.

He said the donation would help with the overall funding of the foundation’s activities.

“It means a lot to me, because it will go towards people who are currently affected by kidney disease,” he said.

Angela Janicki, vice president of Campbell River Search and Rescue, said the money would help keep the local chapter on alert with proper gear and training.

Following a recent swift-water rescue operation – several rafters were trapped in the rapids of the Campbell River earlier this month, when ropes joining their rafts became entangled in the supports of a bridge – the group is looking to ensure its personal flotation devices are ready to go.

“We want to make sure that everyone’s safe out there,” said Janicki.

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter