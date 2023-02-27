Drones, Suspended drivers and impaired vehicles: Quadra Island Crime Report

Suspicious incident

In the late afternoon of Feb. 20, Quadra RCMP received a report of a suspicious incident regarding a drone on the south end of the island.

The caller stated that a man driving a black truck had his drone flying very low over residents’ property. The man, when confronted by the complainant, was rude and drove away. Multiple other neighbors called complaining about the same drone hovering over their properties.

With the assistance of the complainant, officers located the driver. The driver was advised that his drone was in direct violation of the Canadian Aviation Regulations which did not allow drones to be operated within three nautical miles of a helicopter landing area (Quathiaski Cove Ferry Terminal). The driver stated he understood and stopped immediately

Impaired report

On Feb. 22, Quadra RCMP received a report of a carload of people allegedly smoking crack behind the grocery story. The complainant was unable to provide any other description save that it was a small car. Officers attended and were unable to locate the vehicle. Subsequent patrols were also unsuccessful.

Traffic incident

On Feb. 22, a Quadra RCMP officer was proactively patrolling on West Road when a vehicle was spotted doing 25 km/h over the speed limit. The driver, who admitted to not have a driving license, was cooperative with police. Further police checks showed the driver was actually prohibited from driving. The driver was served his prohibition notice and provided a ride to the ferry terminal.

Impaired vehicle

On Feb.25, a Quadra RCMP officer were advised of a driver a vehicle who was drinking beers on their way to the ferry terminal. Officers located the vehicle and the driver provided breath samples resulting in a “warn reading”. As a result, the driver was served a driving prohibition for three days.

– report by Const. Rebekah Draht, Quadra Island RCMP

CrimeQuadra IslandRCMP Briefs