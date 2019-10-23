Dream Team makes dream donation to cancer car service

From left: Trevor Prutton, Dan Wilson, Campbell River maintence, Colin Craig, members of the Dream Team group: Emma Wilson, Angie Smith, Anne-Marie Fair (in car), Cancer Car dispatcher for over 20 years for the Campbell River area, and more Dream Team members: Terry Henderson, Cindy Inrig, Susie Pollard, Laurie Chickite, Casey Inrig and Kim Inrig. Photo contributed

W. Bro. Colin Craig, Chairman, and Bro. Trevor Prutton, Director of the Vancouver Island Freemasons’ Cancer Car Committee travelled to Campbell River Oct. 3 to receive two substantial donations to the Cancer Car Service.

A donation of $10,500 was made by the Dream Team Softball organization of the We-Wai-Kai First Nation which raised the funds at the Bill Dick Memorial Ball Tournament held recently in Campbell River.

The donors all expressed sincere thanks for the service which is used on a regular basis by members of their community and, in turn, were thanked by Craig for their kindness in making such a significant donation.

This service is a free transportation service provided by the Freemasons under contract to the Canadian Cancer Society and is operated by volunteers from the Freemasons and members of the community. Vans are located in Campbell River, Courtenay, Port Alberni, Nanaimo and Duncan plus areas in between these centres. Donations are voluntary and are never solicited. This service has been in operation since 1989.

Later that evening, Sister Carmella Tsaros, Worthy Matron of Chas Maria Chapter #76, Order of the Eastern Star, Campbell River, presented Craig with a cheque for $1,292 as a donation to the Cancer Car Committee from the Chapter. The funds were raised by the chapter through a 50/50 draw. Craig expressed the appreciation of the Committee for the very welcome donation.

As this is a Province wide service, to request a ride to cancer appointments , dial 1-800-299-0188 and press “2” for Vancouver Island and their competent dispatchers and drivers will take care of you.