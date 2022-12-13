Donations to North Island Habitat for Humanity will be matched until the end of the year

Holiday Matching Challenge will get families get into safe, decent, and affordable housing in 2023

Snow or shine, local contractors and the Habitat VIN build team have been making significant progress on the 1375 Piercy Avenue, Courtenay affordable housing development. Photo credit: Yana Dimitrova

Two local families will be spending their first Christmas in their Habitat homes thanks to the efforts of Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s donors and volunteers – and their own hard work.

After completing 500 hours of volunteer work, one family moved into their home in March, while another moved into its home on Dec. 1. Both of these Habitat homes are in Campbell River.

Now, the non-profit organization is holding its annual Holiday Matching Challenge to raise funds to help even more families get into safe, decent, and affordable housing in 2023. Jakob and Jasmen Christoph of Christoph Real Estate Group, who have sponsored the fundraising initiative since 2018, and an anonymous donor are matching donations to Habitat VIN until the end of the year up to $10,000.

Habitat VIN’s current project on 1375 Piercy Avenue in Courtenay, where they are building 12 affordable homes, is well underway. Habitat is also preparing for an upcoming project on 461 Hilchey Road in Campbell River.

Donations can be made online at www.habitatdonate.com or dropped off at the Habitat office (877 5th St, Courtenay), Comox Valley ReStore (1755 13th St, Courtenay), or Campbell River ReStore (1725 Willow St, Campbell River). Donations made by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 will be matched by sponsors.

Habitat VIN’s office and ReStores will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.

affordable housingCampbell RiverCharity and DonationsComox Valley