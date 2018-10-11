‘Donation tree’ shows growing support for Campbell River Head Injury Support Society

Pictured in front of the newly installed donation tree (left to right): Madelyn and Suzanne Welychko, Val Kroot, Shelley Howard, Jennifer Kay, Jill Paris Rody and Carol Wilkowski.

Money still doesn’t grow on trees, but the foliage on a newly installed “donation tree” is raising funds for the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society.

The 15-foot sign is located outside the group’s office on the busy corner of Dogwood St. and 9th Ave. The names of businesses appear on a leaf in exchange for a $1,000 donation. Sections of the trunk are also available for $3,000.

“We don’t have any consistent funds that come in, so we have to fundraise for all of our operational costs and our programming,” said Jennifer Kay, housing and programming coordinator for the group.

She said that daily programming activities for members are free, with examples including anger management courses, peer support groups and art classes.

Much like in nature, the leaves will be renewed on an annual basis as donors put forward their contributions.

Jill Paris Rody, who prepared the large-format design, noted that students in a watercolour class that she teaches at the society were involved in the project.

“Some of them helped to paint the leaves,” she said.

Several sponsors are already named on the tree, including Ripple Rock Restoration, Deborah A. Ewart Inc., Lynn Nash, Arthur Oxbury, D-Architecture and Windsor Plywood.

Suzanne Welychko of Ripple Rock Restoration said she was glad to contribute to the community group.

“It’s important to be part of the town,” she said.

Materials and labour for the tree were supplied by companies including Argonaut Contracting, Windsor Plywood, Home Depot and Cloverdale Paint, Kay said.

She noted that businesses can purchase space on the tree by contacting the society at 250-287-4323.

