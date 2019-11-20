Donation in memorium will help patients breathe easier

Donation in memory of Lyndon Cross

Brent and Kristie Cross recently presented the Campbell River Hospital Foundation with a donation of more than $6,000 in memory of Lyndon Cross.

Their gift will support the purchase of a Cough Assist for the Respiratory Therapy Department at Campbell River Hospital.

Our lungs produce secretions (mucus) to trap bacteria and any dust or other particles that we breathe in every day. A cough is the body’s natural way of clearing this mucus from our airways. Clearing mucus by coughing allows us to breathe more easily and reduces the risk of lung infections such as pneumonia. A Cough Assist machine mimics a strong cough to help patients clear their lungs, it can help in both adult- and child-aged patients with a disease causing weak muscles, such as muscular dystrophy, low muscle tone, spinal cord injuries, ALS or other conditions that lead to weakness.

Lyndon Cross was a social worker that worked in youth protection services. He fought a short but courageous battle against cancer with strength and determination. He was an extremely dedicated and caring person trying to make a difference in the lives of those in foster care. With the help of their team, the Penner Chargers, Brent and Kristie organize a tournament each year that honours Lyndon, with proceeds supporting our hospital. Mark your calendars for June 5 to 7, 2020 at the Campbell River Sportsplex for the 13th annual Lyndon’s Legacy Slow Pitch Tournament; this is a fun weekend with an amazing raffle table, food truck and ball games to support this worthy cause.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

