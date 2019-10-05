From left: Ray Dagenais, Gowlland Towing; Rob Trirogoff, Radiology Supervisor; Adam Sweeney, Gowlland Towing; Danny Peel, Gowlland Towing; and Stacey Marsh, Campbell River Hospital Foundation. Photo contributed

Donation helps buy chair that makes X-rays less scary for youngsters

Provides fast, gentle and secure immobilization of children from infants through four-years-old

Gowlland Towing Ltd. recently donated to the Hospital Foundation to support the purchase of a Pedia Poser for the medical imaging department in Campbell River Hospital.

This Pedia Poser provides fast, gentle and secure immobilization of children from infants through four-years-old for X-ray imaging. Because it looks very much like a high chair, it is familiar and less scary for the little one. The patient is positioned and secured once and medical staff are able to rotate the chair in order get all of the necessary views.

“Prior to having the Pedia Poser, parents would hold their child in position, the parent would often be stressed, increasing the little one’s stress level,” says Stacey Marsh, Executive Director, CRHF. “The Pedia Poser helps to lower that stress level, making the entire process faster and with far fewer subsequent appointments due to local quality images. Used daily, the medical imaging staff love this piece of equipment. A heartfelt thank you Gowlland Towing Ltd.”

Gowlland Towing Ltd is a marine towing business specializing in towing logs from anywhere on the East Coast of Vancouver Island and the West Coast of British Columbia to Howe Sound and the North Arm Jetty for over 26 years. Gowlland Towing ltd. believes that it is important to be a strong pillar in the community and support numerous local organizations. To learn more about Gowlland Towing Ltd., visit their website www.gowllandtowing.com

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

