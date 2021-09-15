Donation boosts service dog training

Campbell River Bosley’s manager, Kat Zettler, and assistant manager Emily Fisher, presented a cheque for $6,031 to Brian Archer, director of Citadel Canine Society, as a result of their fundraising efforts. Citadel Canine Society trains and provides dogs to First Responders and New Military Vets that are dealing with issues of PTSD/OSI. Also pictured are the local team of Gord Hay and his BC Certified Service Dog, Boomer. Photo contributed