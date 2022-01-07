Gregory Janicki Owner of Dogwood Pet Mart presents Stephanie Arkwright Branch Manager at the BCSPCA - Campbell River Branch a donation of $500. Usually, Dogwood Pet Mart, raises money through the annual Pet Photos with Mrs. Claus but it was cancelled this year due to the pandemic, so the donation was made instead. Photo submitted

Dogwood Pet Mart makes donation to SPCA despite no Pet Photos with Mrs. Claus

Pandemic forced cancellation of annual pet photo event

Dogwood Pet Mart usually donates proceeds from their annual pet photos with Ms. Claus every year, but unfortunately they were unable to host this event this year due to COVID. So, since they didn’t want to see our community’s most vulnerable go without, Dogwood Pet Mart made a $500 donation instead.

“Thank you to (owner) Gregory (Janicki) and your wonderful team at Dogwood Pet Mart J,” said Stephanie Arkwright, branch manager of the Campbell River branch of the BC SPCA.

BCSPCACampbell RiverCharity and Donations

