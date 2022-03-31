Do your part for this small planet by participating in the 3rd annual Small Planet Clean-Up

Organizers hope to have the Strathcona and Comox Valley regions’ forests cleaned up in four weeks time

Make like Ali and Van Ellsworth did last year and make the world a better place by participating in the 3rd Annual Small Planet Clean-Up Contest to ceelbrate Earth Day now until April 30. Photo submitted

The 3rd Annual Small Planet Clean-Up Contest, to celebrate Earth Day, is on now until April 30 and features over $3,500 in cash prizes.

But there’s a goal. Organizers hope to have the entire Strathcona and Comox Valley regions’ surrounding forests cleaned up in four weeks time.

Last year’s contest had a total of 157 entries who cleaned up thousands of kilograms of garbage in our area and won over $2,000 in cash prizes. This year’s contest has over $3500.00 in cash prizes thanks to amazing sponsors. The prizes will be divvied up this way:

1st prize – $1500

2nd prize – $750

3rd prize – $300

As well as $50 for the top children’s clean ups and gift certificates for the runners up.

Bonus points will be awarded for entries who must overcome obstacles (ie. transportation barriers, physical limitations or garbage transported across distances or other barriers, etc).

Participants will do their own clean-ups and entries will be made by taking before and after pictures of the good work everyone is doing to help our Small Planet. The Comox Valley Regional District is providing participants with tipping waiver forms (to waive the dumping fees). Please email tara@smallplanetenergy.ca for a form.

The rules are simple. From now until Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m.:

1. Take before and after photos of garbage you find and clean up anywhere in the Campbell River/Comox Valley Strathcona Regional District.

2. Submit your photos on our contest page at https://smallplanetenergy.ca/small-planet-energy-clean-up-contest-2022/ (Multiple entries are encouraged).

3. Get outside and make a positive difference by being a part of the solution today. Spread the word!

More information:

For many of us, this time of year is when we are spending a lot more time in the forest and trails around Vancouver Island and are finding that there is a lot of garbage where there shouldn’t be.

April 22, 2022, marks the 52nd annual celebration of Earth Day, which is a global movement that now includes 193 countries around the world.

Organizers are hoping this challenge will continue to inspire people to help clean up the Campbell River and Comox Valley Regional District, and this beautiful Small Planet that we all care so much about!

Sponsor the event are Hi-Limit Plumbing and Heating Inc, Island Owl Mazda, TPH Contracting Inc., IZCO Technology Solutions, Fitness Etc., Ranger Forest Services, Sage Spa, Anytime Fitness and Waypoint Insurance. Lastly, thank you to Pitch-In Canada for providing 400 biodegradable garbage bags to help with our clean up!

More information is available at: https://smallplanetenergy.ca/small-planet-energy-clean-up-contest-2022/

