Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

‘It’s one of those adventures in life. Try something, try new things.’

Organizers are gearing up for this year’s Miss, Mrs. and Miss Teen BC pageants, now in their 16th year.

The event is set to take place at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley from June 30 and July 2.

“We focus on the self development of our contestant and we want each girl to be a little better than she was before and when she leaves this three day experience,” Miss B.C. program producer Darren Storsley said. “This is a pageant that does not focus on the physical attributes of the contestants.”

Miss BC and Miss Teen BC were in Quebec recently for the Miss and Miss Teen Canada Pageant, representing our province with poise and grace. You are both beautiful inside and out! Congratulations on making the finalists! — Miss BC Pageant (@MissBCPageant) March 30, 2018

The women and girls vying for the titles attend roughly 10 workshops over the three-day event, on topics such as public speaking, self defence, modelling, healthy lifestyle and assertiveness.

“[The contestants] go through all of this amazing learning that brings them along the spectrum of their confidence and really get to know who they are,” said Storsley.

“It all comes down to personality, enthusiasm, charisma. Somebody who is ready to be Ms., Mrs., or Miss Teen B.C. and represent charities that we represent and be a spokesperson for different events across the province during that year.”

In the past decade alone, the Miss B.C. program has raised $350,000 for Cops for Cancer, a partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, police officers, and first responders from across the province.

“[Contestants] come together for a really good cause which is, ‘Let’s do our best to do something to fight cancer,’ but also do something fun for ourselves and be the best you than you can be,” said Storsley.

“Maybe you will walk away as Miss B.C., but even if you don’t, you’ll have something that you will remember forever.”

To apply as a contestant or to find more information, visit www.missbc.ca.