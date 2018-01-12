Do something about homelessness: participate in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Campbell River

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society is hosting the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 24, and they’re looking for community teams to take part in this event that supports work to help the hungry, homeless and hurting in our region.

To accomplish the goal of raising $25,000, the society is looking for 20 team captains (of all shapes, sizes and ages), who will recruit seven or eight friends to their team. The goal is to collect pledges to raise $2,000 per team!

“This is an event that allows people to get together to raise money for those who are most vulnerable, and to enjoy an evening of camaraderie and fun, while experiencing a hint of the challenge of what it’s like to be homeless in Campbell River,” said Valery Puetz, Executive Director of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society. “We are looking forward to seeing our community join together to support the most vulnerable members of our society on the Coldest Night of the Year.”

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser will participate in either a two kilometer or a five kilometer winter walk in downtown Campbell River starting at 5 p.m. at the Navy League Hall on Feb. 24. This fun, family-friendly event will include a hot meal, and the chance to walk together to raise awareness of homelessness in our community. The Coldest Night of the Year is a nation-wide fundraiser, hosted by non-profit community groups in more than 100 locations.

To become a team captain for this event, visit www.cnoy.org/campbellriver and click the ‘Register’ button at the top of the page. Create your new account, selection your location and you’re on your way. If you’d like to be a participant, but don’t want to start a team, join the general team, called CRNITS. Visit www.cnoy.org and click the Register button, create your account, selection the location, click to accept the waiver, then click ‘JOIN A TEAM’ and search for the CRNITS team. It costs $25 to register and adults who raise $150 or more, or youths who raise $75 or more, do not have to pay the registration fee.

An estimated 235,000 Canadians experience homelessness every year and hundreds of thousands more face the constant challenge of living right on the edge. In Campbell River and on the North Island, the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society is a non-profit society which operates the Ann Elmore Transition House and Rose Harbour Transitional Housing in Campbell River as well as safe homes in remote locations. The Ann Elmore House is a short-term emergency shelter which provides shelter, support, food, clothing and basic necessities for women and children at risk of abuse or violence. They also offer detox, supportive recovery and stabilization programs. Rose Harbour is a program which includes time-limited subsidized housing and services for clients who are impacted by homelessness, abuse, violence and/or substance misuse. Programs offered include in-house life skills workshops, Rent Smart training, health services, a community kitchen and much more. The Society also offers child and youth support services, outreach services, a 24 hour telephone help line and more.

For more information about Coldest Night of the Year, visit www.cnoy.org. For more information about the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, visit www.annelmorehouse.ca