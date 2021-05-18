Discovery Passage Aquarium opens for the 2021 season on World Oceans Day

Visitors can expect an air-tight COVID-19 safety plan, with distancing between visitors and staff

The Discovery Passage Aquarium (DPAS) will be reopening its doors to the public on World Oceans Day, June 8 at 10 a.m.

This year, the aquarium is taking the quality of their exhibits and diversity of featured species to the next level. Without spoiling surprises, visitors can expect to see some species you haven’t seen in a few years, as well as others that you likely have never seen before.

Just like last summer, visitors can expect an air-tight COVID-19 safety plan, with distancing between visitors and staff, building capacity, and a rigorous sanitation schedule. The only new thing visitors need to remember during their visit is a face mask.

In addition, the aquarium will be continuing its evening volunteer program, extending its opening hours to 8:30 p.m., five days a week. Details will be announced on the DPAS website in June.

The choice of opening date is no coincidence. In collaboration with the Campbell River Art Council’s Art and Earth Festival, the aquarium is celebrating World Oceans day by offering a free admission booking to anyone who sends in photos of themselves and their social circles engaged in a recent, local beach cleanup.

Photo submissions are being received through the following link, and can be found on the DPAS website & social media channels: jotform.com/form/211307936926258

The aquarium is located at the base of the Discovery Pier, across the parking lot from the Maritime Heritage Centre.

The Discovery Passage Aquarium Society is a registered charity with a mission to enhance knowledge, appreciation, and stewardship of our natural resources and ecosystems.

