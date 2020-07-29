Discovery Passage Aquarium now open into some weekday evenings

Have you ever visited the fishing pier after work, walked past the closed aquarium and wished it was still open?
New this season, from Mondays to Thursdays, it is open for extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The extended hours are possible thanks to volunteer interpreters working in the space.
Aquarium Staff Interpreter Brianna Marcoux said the extended hours have gotten a good response from the community.
“That’s been going really well,” she said.
The extended hours aren’t the only new thing happening at the aquarium this year. The space got off to a late start due to the pandemic, but has rebounded with safety guidelines for staff and visitors alike.
Staff wear masks while working in the aquarium and the space is capped at eight guests. Guests asked to clean their hands upon entry, to follow the physically distanced salmon stickers on the floor and to refrain from touching the glass of the tanks.
“We’re adjusting well to our new protocols and the public has been really good about following safety protocols within the aquarium,” said Marcoux. “Parents have been really good about telling their kids, ‘Oh, don’t touch the glass,’ which is awesome and we really appreciate that.”
The aquarium, which captures specimens at the beginning and the season and releases them in the fall, has all of its usual specimens this year, including Marcoux’s favourite: Puget Sound king crabs. Staff recently welcomed its piece de resistance: a giant Pacific octopus.
Staff haven’t come up with a name for him yet, but are asking the public to help them choose between “Ripple” or “Ringo” via a poll on the aquarium’s Facebook page.
“He’s been settling in really well,” said Marcoux.
This year, aquarium manager Ricky Belanger fashioned the octopus’ den out of a flower pot, which allows guests to see him even when he’s resting inside.
And while the touch tank has been converted into a look tank this year, to avoid any soap or hand sanitizer residue getting into the tank, it still has specimens and is at a great height for kids hoping to get a closer look.
Marcoux is hoping people will visit the aquarium.
“I think the aquarium looks awesome this year. Our exhibits are super awesome. Each one is totally different. We’ve got lots of different species to see.” she said. “Despite everything, everything is looking awesome.”
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.