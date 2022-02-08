A sea anemone in the Discovery Passage Aquarium.

Discovery Passage Aquarium hosting film screening, clean-up, and intertidal walk

Events showcasing and supporting local marine species and habitats

Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium has a few events coming up to get everyone excited for marine life and environments while waiting for its doors to reopen.

The aquarium is announcing the first Oceans, Rivers, and Lakes Film Screening, which will take place at the River City Players Theatre on March 5, from 7 to 9 pm. The event will feature four films showcasing local aquatic biodiversity and offer an intimate look into the lives of species calling our waters home. Tickets are available on the aquarium’s website.

Residents are also being offered a chance to show local marine life some kindness, by participating in a beach clean-up at Hidden Harbour on Feb. 21, from 1 to 2:30 pm. To sign up, email volunteers@discoverypassageaquarium.ca.

Finally, there is a by-donation starlight inter-tidal walk at the Willow Point Reef on Feb. 26 from 7:30 to 8:30 pm, led by Sandra Milligan, biology professor at North Island College, and Ricky Belanger, aquarium curator. Participants will have a chance to observe, touch, and learn about the incredible species of the inter-tidal zone. Space is limited, so email volunteers@discoverypassageaquarium.ca to sign up.

