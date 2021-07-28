Discovery Inn Supports Local Artists

Christy Zheng, operational manager of Discovery Inn (left), with Elsie Armstrong, coordinator of CRCC painters, and Ross Keller, night security manager at the Inn have all helped with the program. Photo submitted

The Discovery Inn and the Campbell River Community Centre Painters are working together to support local businesses and local artists.

When you come for supper at the DI, you will see CRCC Painters’ art work on display.

The paintings are for sale and will be rotated regularly.

Christy Zheng, DI Operational Manager, Elsie Armstrong, Coordinator of the CRCC Painters, and Ross Keller, DI Night Security Manager helped make this happen.

The CRCC Painters is a popular Community Centre Drop-In Activity held every Wednesday morning at the community centre.

