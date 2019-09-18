Dippity doo-dah; Campbell River Rotary Duck Dip winners scooped up

Shelley Howard likes to get immersed in her work, that’s probably why when it came time for her turn to dip for a duck at the Rotary Duck Dip, she grabbed the dipper and splashed into the pool and waded to the middle to do the honours.
Howard is executive director of the Head Injury Support Society which is one of the beneficiaries of the funds raised by the Rotary Duck Dip which was held at Spirit Square on Saturday. The money from the dip will go toward building Linda’s Place housing project.
Local business and community leaders took turns dipping for ducks using a long-handled pole with a one-rubber-ducky-sized net at the end. They scooped up the winning ducks which had been purchased by members of the community and made them eligible to win the concurrent prize.
The winners, placings and winning duck’s names are:
1st – Dianna Berrevoet; Addy.
2nd – Maryam Mohammad; Abe.
3rd – Deanna Kuzma; Jay Duck.
4th – Maryanne Wickham; Leo.
5th – Jen Wade; Nepal.
6th – Bruce Storry; Anna.
7th – Carol Laverdure; Kerry.
8th – Donna Lamarche; Layla.
9th – Josephine Derks; Hope To Win.
10th – L. Antonelli; Guv.
