Dippity doo-dah; Campbell River Rotary Duck Dip winners scooped up

Head Injury Support Society executive director Shelley Howard scoops up a winning duck at the Rotary Duck Dip at Spirit Square on Saturday. The Head Injury Support Society’s Linda’s Place housing project. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The weather wasn’t so great but the music was at the Rotary Duck Dip at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Rotarian Tony Fantillo blindfolds Heather Gordon-Murphy of the Downtown BIA before she took her turn scooping up a duck at the Rotary Duck Dip at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Mayor Andy Adams dons the blindfold and tries his hand at scooping a duck at the Rotary Duck Dip at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Members of the Nanaimo Model Boat Club made use of the duck pool for demo before the Rotary Duck Dip at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Shelley Howard likes to get immersed in her work, that’s probably why when it came time for her turn to dip for a duck at the Rotary Duck Dip, she grabbed the dipper and splashed into the pool and waded to the middle to do the honours.

Howard is executive director of the Head Injury Support Society which is one of the beneficiaries of the funds raised by the Rotary Duck Dip which was held at Spirit Square on Saturday. The money from the dip will go toward building Linda’s Place housing project.

RELATED: Affordable housing for brain injury survivors to be built in Campbell River

Local business and community leaders took turns dipping for ducks using a long-handled pole with a one-rubber-ducky-sized net at the end. They scooped up the winning ducks which had been purchased by members of the community and made them eligible to win the concurrent prize.

The winners, placings and winning duck’s names are:

1st – Dianna Berrevoet; Addy.

2nd – Maryam Mohammad; Abe.

3rd – Deanna Kuzma; Jay Duck.

4th – Maryanne Wickham; Leo.

5th – Jen Wade; Nepal.

6th – Bruce Storry; Anna.

7th – Carol Laverdure; Kerry.

8th – Donna Lamarche; Layla.

9th – Josephine Derks; Hope To Win.

10th – L. Antonelli; Guv.

Most Read