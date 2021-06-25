Digital McDonald’s orders raise funds for Campbell River Hospital Foundation

Campbell River Hospital Foundation executive director Stacey Marsh (left) receives a cheque for $3,416 from Campbell River McDonalds Restaurants owners Mary and Jens Rolinski. The donation came from a McDonald’s promotion where $1 from every digital order would be donated to the Hospital Foundation. Photo contributed

Campbell River’s McDonald’s Restaurants recently held a promotion, where $1 from every digital order would be donated to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation.

The campaign raised $3,416.

This wonderful donation will help support the purchase of Seizure Pads and a Peanut Ball for Campbell River Hospital Maternity Department. Seizure Pads are designed to fit over hospital bed rails and help improve patient safety and comfort when a seizure takes place.

A Peanut Ball is shaped like a peanut shell, where the middle circumference is smaller than the ends. It helps facilitate the desired upright position for successful labour progression. It is most commonly used when mom needs to remain in bed, whether because of epidural use, complications, or simply because mom is exhausted.

Jens and Mary Rolinski own and operate three McDonald’s locations in Campbell River. They have supported the Hospital Foundation since 2009 through McHappy Day and other campaigns like this one.The CRHF expressed thanks to the Rolinskis for all they do for Campbell River.

To learn how you can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating online at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling 250-286-7164.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter