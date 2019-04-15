Diamonds are Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s best friend

(From left) Kimberly Preston Stevens, Charlie and Kim Wood show off the prize in this year’s Beth Hamilton, Brian Preston Memorial Diamond Raffle – a gorgeous round pave style pair of earrings with Canadian diamond centre stones. The raffle benefits the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Twenty-one-month-old Charlie Wood is serious about helping his Mom, Kim Wood fight cystic fibrosis.

He doesn’t like it when she is busy doing therapy, organizing her medications or dealing with the complex issues someone with CF faces on a daily basis. He would much rather her spend time playing with him.

So he is happy Preston Jewellers, Corona Jewellery Company and Neal Hamilton have joined together to provide beautiful diamond earrings to help raise funds to fight cystic fibrosis.

The diamond raffle is in memory of two people who were a very special part of the CF cause – Beth Hamilton, whose son Michael has CF, was a tireless volunteer for Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s Campbell River Chapter and Brian Preston, former owner of Prestons Jewellers and long time supporter of the cause. Hamilton and Preston started the diamond raffle in 2002 in an effort to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. To honour their commitment and to continue their legacy the diamond raffle has become an annual fundraiser.

The prize this year is gorgeous round pave style earrings with Canadian diamond centre stones. Kimberley Preston Stevens, Owner of Prestons Jewellers, said “My father believed in giving back to the community and was a strong supporter of the CF cause. It is my pleasure to continue his tradition of support.”

The $10 tickets are available at Preston Jewellers and will also be sold at Quality Foods May 3, 4, 17 ,18, 31 and June 1. The tickets would make a great Mothers Day gift. The draw will take place at the Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Dinner and Auction on Sat., June 15.

All funds raised go to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter to support high quality clinical care for people with cystic fibrosis and medical scientific research to find a cure or control for this life threatening disease.

Be sure to purchase your ticket early as there is a limited supply.