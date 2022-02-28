A Diabetes Canada donation bin in the parking lot at Country Grocer in Chase River. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Diabetes Canada donation bin in the parking lot at Country Grocer in Chase River. (News Bulletin file photo)

Diabetes Canada asking for donations of 40 pieces of clothing over 40 days

Charitable organization asks Vancouver Island residents to go through their closets for a good cause

Diabetes Canada knows Vancouver Island residents have some clothes in the back of their closets that don’t need to be there any longer.

The charity is asking residents to the the ‘40 days, 40 items’ challenge from March 2-April 14. People are asked to take one item of unwanted clothing or textiles each day for 40 days, and then donate the 40 items to Diabetes Canada at the end of the challenge.

“Donating 40 items in 40 days will give new life to your recycled goods while simultaneously reducing landfill waste and giving back to the millions of Canadians affected by diabetes,” said Sean Shannon, CEO and president of National Diabetes Trust, in a press release.

The items can be dropped in a donation bin, or people can schedule a free home pickup via http://declutter.diabetes.ca.

The proceeds from the donations go to Diabetes Canada to support research and create summer camp opportunities tailored to children with Type 1 diabetes.

“Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, 100 million pounds of clothing and small household items are diverted from landfill annually,” noted the press release.

For more information, visit http://declutter.diabetes.ca or call 1-800-505-5525.

