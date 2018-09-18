The 38th annual Terry Fox Run took place on Sunday in Campbell River.

Despite rain, Terry Fox Run raises funds

Despite rainy weather on Sunday, there was a good turn-out for the 38th annual Terry Fox Run in Campbell River, said event co-organizer Tanya Flood.

The event – a 5-10 km walk, ride or run along the Seawalk – raised funds for cancer research through pledges. Enthusiasm was high, said Flood.

“Regardless of the weather, we tried to come out here in the spirit of Terry Fox,” she said.

Members of Carihi Secondary School’s sports leadership team helped with set-up and tear-down for the event, and also got people warmed up before the run, she said.

The River Spirit dragon boat team was on hand as volunteers, and local resident Doug Vader – who was lead fundraiser in Port Coquitlam during the Marathon of Hope in 1980 – was there with memorabilia from his time with Fox, Flood said.

The annual ride, walk and run raised funds for cancer.

