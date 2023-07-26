Desolation sound: A place of abundance and rich history

Phil Lavigne at his homestead in Prideaux Haven from 1938. Phil was a neighbour and close friend of Mike Shuttler the first settler in Desolation Sound. Both men came to the coast seeking a simpler life. Museum at Campbell River photo

The name is deceiving – Desolation Sound.

One would expect a barren, lifeless place full of despair. In fact, Desolation Sound is teaming with wildlife and the rich history of the people who have called it home. It’s a place with a long history of abundance for well over 8,000 years.

The sound contains over 77 documented archaeological sites so far, including villages, fortification sites and burials. It is the home of the Ayajuthem speaking Tla’amin and Klahoose First Nations. There were large winter villages that provided a place to hunker down against the winds and many smaller summer villages from which families would cultivate and harvest the many resources needed to get through the winter months. Almost every island, corner, and small bay holds the fascinating story of what drew people to the area and what sustained them.

In Redonda Bay, the Klahoose people harvested cedar roots and bark for use in basketry. The name for both the bay, the lake, and the stream emptying into this bay, is Texem7aajim meaning ‘red cedar place.’

Historically, berries were gathered on Mink Island, which is called xaʔajɩm (xá7ajim) , meaning ‘place abundant in bog cranberries.’ The Tla’amin have cultivated the clam gardens in Melanie Cove at the tip of Prideaux Haven for centuries.

Starting in the 1700s, devastating epidemics ravaged the First Nations communities along the coast. These epidemics, which predated the expeditions of Captain Vancouver and Dionisio Alcalá Galiano in 1792, swept through Indigenous trade routes from Mexico and decimated entire communities all up and down the coast. Further epidemics followed and some estimates indicate that 90 per cent of the population was lost.

The 1890s saw newcomers begin to settle and build their homes in Desolation Sound. Prideaux Haven is where the first known settler, Mike Shuttler, established his homestead. Around 1890, Shuttler left his home in Minnesota to forge a new life in harmony with nature. He built a cabin and cultivated an extensive garden, growing an array of flowers, fruits, and vegetables. He even sold his surplus produce to the numerous logging outfits that were sprouting up throughout the Sound at the time. Shuttler’s cabin was a haven for intellectual discussions, boasting an extensive library of philosophy books that he enjoyed sharing with visitors and his neighbor, Phil Lavigne.

The Tla’amin people often returned to harvest from the clam garden in front of Shuttler’s homestead, which they would share with Mike.

On the southern tip of West Redonda is Refuge Cove which has long served as a gathering place for locals and a refueling station, which is still the case today. The Donnely family built the first store here in 1920, and for decades, from the early 1900s to the 1950s, it was a regular stop for steamships that brought people, goods, and news to and from Desolation Sound.

Abundant fish stocks in the area led to the establishment of numerous canneries scattered among the islands. Redonda Bay, in particular, boasted a large cannery from 1914 to the mid-1930s, providing much-needed employment and economic stability for the First Nations communities. As technology changed on the fishing boats and ownership became more centralized, vessels bypassed these local canneries in favour of heading directly to the city ports to process and distribute their catch to a worldwide market.

Desolation Sound is a place of endless discovery and enjoyment, filled with stories of the many characters who made their homes here. The stories and lives that have unfolded here are as vast as the Sound itself. If you want to immerse yourself in this captivating history, we invite you to join the Museum at Campbell River for one of our historical boat trips to Desolation Sound. Come and witness for yourself where these stories come alive.

A Look Back into the History of the Campbell River Area is a monthly presentation of the Museum at Campbell River and the Campbell River Mirror.

