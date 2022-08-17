Deputy city manager Ron Neufeld retiring

Deputy city manager Ron Neufeld (centre), is flanked by Mayor Andy Adams (left) and city manager Deborah Sargent after receiving a professional service award for excellence in leadership from the B.C. Local Government Management Association in 2016. Neufeld is retiring on Sept. 2. Photo contributed

With almost 30 years of service with the City, Ron’s contributions to Campbell River are significant.

Deputy City Manager Ron Neufeld recently announced his retirement from the City of Campbell River. Neufeld started his career as an engineering technician after relocating to Campbell River from Saskatchewan in 1992. From there, Neufeld progressed through many different roles to his current position of Deputy City Manager. As second in command to the city Manager, Neufeld currently oversees the city’s six corporate divisions.

“Ron’s loyalty and passion for the community have always been evident, and his departure will be noticed by many,” said City Manager Deborah Sargent. “The depth of Ron’s corporate knowledge and his strategic lens will be sorely missed.”

Neufeld’s contributions to this community have been significant. He has been instrumental in improving and expanding city infrastructure, guiding community planning and development, championing environmental and sustainability values, and negotiating complex agreements with local First Nations, the Regional Districts and BC Hydro.

“I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve this community for most of my working career,” Neufeld said. “I still see so much opportunity and potential within the community that I would like to be part of, but I also recognize the time is right for me to pass this torch to others. I am looking forward to enjoying more time with family and friends.”

Neufeld’s last day with the City will be September 2, 2022.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverMunicipal Government