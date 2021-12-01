Deadline for Shoebox Project gift cards is approaching

Help women in our community who are homeless or at risk of homelessness this Holiday Season

Coho Books is one of the Gift Card Drop-off Locations for the Campbell River Shoebox Project this year. Left and right are Alice Rondquist and Leah Jesse (owner) of Coho Books, and in the middle is Alison Skrepneck, The Campbell River Shoebox Project Local Coordinator. Photo submitted

You can make a difference for women in our community who are homeless or at risk of homelessness this Holiday Season.

The Gift Card Drop off Deadline of Wednesday Dec. 8 is approaching quickly for The Campbell River Shoebox Project. Although donations and gift cards are coming in, they still have quite a ways to go to meet their goal of 525 Gift cards valuing $50 for vulnerable women in the community; 450 for Campbell River and 75 for Port Hardy/North Island.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of providing gift-filled Shoeboxes this year, Gift Cards will be provided to local women who are less fortunate. The gifts will look different this year but the goal remains the same as always: to help every woman in our community feel a sense of joy, belongingness and hope this season.

Here’s how you can help:

1. Donate online, or create a Virtual Shoebox for The Shoebox Project for Women at www.shoeboxproject.com and choose the Campbell River chapter. For Port Hardy/North Island, indicate in the Notes, OR

2. Text SHOEBOX to (647) 560-8832 and choose the Campbell River chapter. For Port Hardy/North Island, indicate in the Notes, OR

3. Drop off Gift Cards (up to $50 value) along with an inspirational message until Wednesday December 8th:

In Campbell River: Coastal Community Credit Union (Discovery Harbour), La Tee Da Lingerie (Shoppers Row), or Coho Books (Willow Point)

In Port Hardy: North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society (Beverly Parnham Way)

For more information visit the Campbell River page on their website at www.shoeboxproject.com, or contact Alison at 250-203-9360 or at campbellriver@shoeboxproject.com.

In Port Hardy you can reach Marina at 250-230-7598.

Connect with them on Facebook at The Campbell River Shoebox Project.

