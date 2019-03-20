B.C. Lt. Gov. Janet Austin is joined by Education Minister Rob Fleming, Premier John Horgan and nominees for the 2018 Excellence in Education awards at Government House, Oct. 5, 2018. (B.C. government)

Deadline extended through April to nominate top B.C. educators

Second year of Premier John Horgan’s awards offers $3,000 bursary

B.C. residents have until the end of April to nominate school support staff, principals, administrators and teachers for the 2019 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

It’s the second year of the awards, which offer bursaries of $3,000 for professional development, a $2,000 award to the school and commemorative artwork. The deadline for nominations has been extended to April 30, with 10 awards to be given this year, six to teachers, two for administrators and two for support staff.

The 30 finalists are to be announced in mid-May, and invited to a ceremony set for Oct. 4 at Government House in Victoria. last year’s awards attracted nomination of 188 educational professionals from around B.C., with presentation by Education Minister Rob Fleming, Premier John Horgan and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

Information and nomination forms are available at www.gov.bc/excellenceineducation with a listing of the categories. They include community engagement, district leadership, Indigenous education and outstanding new teacher with up to five years’ experience.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Volunteer Campbell River’s music bingo fundraiser returns

Just Posted

Penstocks coming out at old John Hart Generating Station

Work is part of decommissioning of old power station in Campbell River

Campbell River takes steps to plan for long-term sea level rise

Event at Maritim Heritage Centre was second of three public input events

Cougar on Island might have been shot with bow-and-arrow

Conservation officer service looking for animal near Port Alice

Storm could close out semi-finals Wednesday after 3-1 win Monday night

Team would then have to wait for Victoria/Nanaimo series to wrap up on the weekend

Victim succumbs to injuries suffered in Campbell River hit and run

Police still seek information on incident

VIDEO: Can you believe it? This B.C. hill pulls cars backwards up a slope

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

Mayor meets with B.C. health minister on homeless taxi transfers

Two homeless people were discharged from Surrey Memorial and sent to a Chilliwack shelter

B.C. lottery winner being sued by co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Teacher reprimanded for conduct towards special needs student

Alan Stephen Berry told vice principal he did not have time to use positive strategies

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Woman punched on the sidelines of B.C. soccer game

Both involved were watching the U21 game in West Vancouver from the sidelines when things got heated

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

B.C. launches immunization program at schools to stamp out measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Most Read