Daybreak Rotary Club of Campbell River wins fishing derby organized to support local fish habitats.

Bob Tonkin (l-r), Dave Bazowski, Doug Round, Bruce Murdock, Ron Perrin. Members of CR Daybreak Rotary and Courtenay Rotary Club provide cheque of derby proceeds to Simms Creek Stream Keeps. Submitted photo. CR Daybreak Rotarian Bruce Murdoch and his granddaughter with her winning catch. Submitted photo CR Daybreak Rotarians Thanh Tazumi and Shawn Cowan out on the water. Submitted photo.

A beautiful day out on the water this August has led to funds being donated to the local Simms Creek Watershed group, part of the Greenways Trust.

The Rotary Clubs of Campbell River and Courtenay gathered this summer for their Annual Fishing Derby where funds raised support local fish habitats alternating between the Comox Valley and Campbell River area.

More than 50 fishers gathered out on the water for a salmon/ling cod showdown and the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club once again emerged the victors.

“While we were very excited to win this friendly competition, the real winner of today is the Simms Creek Watershed Stream Keepers team. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self”, and it’s truly great when we can combine our love for where we live and our passion for helping the community” says Dave Bazowski, one of the co-organizers of the day. “We are so proud to live where we do and are excited we were able to continue this annual tradition this year.”

The Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club was established in 1987 and is made up of nearly 60 members who work to make the community better.

