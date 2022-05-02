Dancing & Tapas returns with a fun night and thousands raised for wheelchairs

Finalist in the paper airplane throwing contest competes for Westjet tickets at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. The closest plane to land to a wheelchair on the floor won. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The winner of the Westjet tickets i determined by measurement of closes to the wheelchair at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The winner of the Westjet tickets i determined by measurement of closes to the wheelchair at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Todd Peachey competes in the preliminary round to win Westjet tickets at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The impressive Tapas spread is a highlight of the night at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Rotarian Steve Nagle was drumming Westjet seats raffle ticket sales at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Silent auction items were set up under photos of past delliveries of donated wheelchairs at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Rotarian Barry Peters helps up a print during the live auction at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The desserts available at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Contestants sip to find out who won the tickets to the Marine Links Cruise at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. The winner’s bottle was spiked with a mocktail while the others’ were pure water. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The chef serves up roast beef at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The winner of the Westjet tickets is determined by measurement of closest to the wheelchair at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Time Well Wasted provided the the dance music after all the activities and eating at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Rotary Dancing & Tapas fundraiser for wheelchairs to be delivered to Guatemala returned to Campbell River’s Community Centre April 30.

The 14th Dancing & Tapas event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued the Rotary Club’s efforts to buy wheelchairs to be delivered to developing countries, this year’s effort in aid of Guatemala.

The money goes towards purchasing not only wheelchairs, which was the event’s original intention, but now also walkers, transfer boards, crutches and other medical devices that help people with physical ailments and challenges. There will also be a local physiotherapist joining the Rotarians who accompany the medical equipment to Guatemala who will join with a physiotherapist from the U.S. and they will provide training for Guatemala hospital staff in movement and rehabilitation of patients.

In the past, different countries have been targeted for assistance like Moldovia, Romania, Ukraine and Kenya. The local efforts are partnered with Rotary Clubs from around the world as well as non-government organizations.

Over the years, the two Rotary Clubs of Campbell River have delivered 11 containers of wheelchairs to more than 3,000 people in 11 different countries. This has involved Rotarians travelling at their own expense to deliver the medical equipment purchased with funds raised at the Dancing and Tapas event.

Besides being a great cause, it’s a fun, fabulous time. Participants bid on auction items or sponsor the purchase of a wheelchair while enjoying delicious food, entertainment and dancing the night away. Some special activities this year included a paper airplane contest to win tickets to anywhere Westjet flies and there was a raffle for a Marine Link Cruise that involved a limited number of tickets with a unique draw method. Winners were all given a water bottle containing water, except one which had a mocktail, and the ticket buyer who had the mocktail won the cruise.

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsRotary