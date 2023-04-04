Dancing and Tapas gives independence, freedom and hope for wheelchair users

Two recipients of wheelchairs are all smiles and show their appreciation for the donations from Canada. Photo contributed Ian Baikie (left) and Thanh Tazumi aim toward the wheelchair fundraising goal during a previous campaign. Photo contributed Time Well Wasted provided the the dance music after all the activities and eating at the Dancing & Tapas wheelchairs for Guatemala fundraiser put on by the Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club April 30, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Two recipients of wheelchairs are all smiles and show their appreciation for the donations from Canada. Photo contributed

The musical entertainment may be provided by Time Well Wasted but getting involved with the 15th annual Rotary Dancing and Tapas is well worth your time.

That’s because this fun event raises thosuands of dollars and helps improve the lives of people around the world. Dancing and Tapas is put on by both Campbell River Rotary Clubs and raises money to deliver wheelchairs to people who need them in develping countries.

Dancing and Tapas has distributed more than 3,000 wheelchairs to 11 different countries. This year’s event will raise money to send wheelchairs to the Philippines in 2024.

In the past, different countries have been targeted for assistance like Moldovia, Romania, Ukraine and Kenya. The local efforts are partnered with Rotary Clubs from around the world as well as non-government organizations.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Community Centre. It promises to be fun, once again, with delicious food, dancing to the legendary mid-Island band, Time Well Wasted, games with prizes and a great selection of live and silent auction items.

READ MORE: Dancing & Tapas returns with a fun night and thousands raised for wheelchairs

Tickets are $100 and it is money well spent. Tickets are available at Amy’s Asian Food and Cafe and at Thongs Jewelry Store. Tickets can also be purchased online at Eventbrite.ca. Look for posters around town to use your phone to purchase tickets directly.

Hansi Zihlman, the founder of the wheelchair project says, “Every donation allows us to send a free wheelchair to someone in need and give them independence, freedom and hope for a better future.”

The event is an opportunity to make a difference and know that every penny that you spend – whether it’s buying a drink or bidding on an auction item or donating – is going to make a difference in somebody’s life, in their community and their family.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations