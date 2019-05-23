Cystic Fibrosis Walk Sunday in Campbell River

Help make CF history, for Maysa’s sake

Maysa Milligan is a cheerful seven-year-old who enjoys riding her pink bicycle, playing with friends, and jumping on the trampoline in the backyard of her Union Bay home.

But twice a day Maysa must pause her play for 40 minutes while she inhales medicated steam through a nebulizer and undergoes physical therapy. And with every meal, she must take handfuls of pills in order to digest the food. Even so, she is chronically underweight.

Maysa has cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening genetic disease that affects one in 3,600 Canadian children. While there are medications and treatments to alleviate symptoms and prolong life – and the last-ditch measure of double lung transplants for young adults – the current life expectancy is in the mid-30s.

Maysa recently spent two weeks at Children’s Hospital in Vancouver receiving intravenous antibiotics to fight an infection in her lungs. It’s just part of the life of a CF child.

On Sunday, May 26, thousands of Canadians across Canada will be joining in the annual 3K “Walk To Make CF History.” Funds raised at the walk go towards support and advocacy for CF care, and world-class research to find a cure.

Campbell River’s annual event – sponsored by Carstar – takes place at Penfield Elementary School, with registration at 10:15 a.m. The walk starts at 11, followed by children’s activities, a prize draw, and a free barbecue courtesy of the Kinsmen and Dairy Queen.

Maysa will be at the fore on her pink bicycle! Come walk with Team Maysa, or leave an encouraging message on the Team Maysa page at http://is.gd/AdI0Wy. Donations are always welcome. Every little bit contributes to a world without cystic fibrosis.

Get active in local parks this June as part of Recreation and Parks Month
Help make Campbell River Canada's Most Active Community

