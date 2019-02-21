Curbside yard waste collection in Campbell River resumes in early March

It will soon be time for spring gardening and in the interests of helping you prepare your garden, the city is resuming yard waste collection.

In time for spring yard work and people preparing gardens and flower beds for the growing season, the City of Campbell River’s curbside yard waste collection program starts up again Monday, March 4.

The community curbside yard waste collection will run weekly, on the same day as residential garbage and recycling collection, until Friday, Nov. 29.

Important how-to tips:

· Place yard waste in a rigid, lidded container no larger than 80 litres each (maximum weight 20kg/44lbs).

· Container must be clearly marked Yard Waste.

· Tie branches and prunings in secure bundles measuring maximum 90 centimetres (36 inches) long and 60 centimetres (24 inches) wide. Diameter of individual branches must not exceed 7.5 centimetres (3 inches).

· Unlimited amounts of yard waste are accepted.

· Please note: Curbside collection no longer accepts yard waste in plastic bags, even if they are labelled biodegradable (paper bags are still acceptable).

Campbell River residents can also take material to the Yard Waste Drop-off Centre that is open year-round Friday to Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesday and Thursday). The Yard Waste Drop-off Centre is located west of the Inland Highway off Willis Road, past the Shell Station. There is no charge for City of Campbell River residents to drop yard waste material at this site. (There is a fee for commercial use.)

The Campbell River Waste Management Centre at 6700 Argonaut Road accepts yard waste that requires chipping for a fee ($6 for less than 100 kilograms or $65/tonne).

For more information on the city’s curbside collection program, visit www.campbellriver.ca under City Services.